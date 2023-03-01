|
Citation
|
Marques-Feixa L, Moya-Higueras J, Romero S, Santamarina-Perez P, Martín-Gonzalez NS, Mas A, Rapado-Castro M, Blasco-Fontecilla H, Zorrilla I, Forner-Puntonet M, Anglada E, Ramírez M, Mayoral M, Muñoz MJ, Fañanás L, Palma-Gudiel H, Castro-Quintas, Monteserín JL, Marín-Vila M, Lobato MJ, Martín M, Méndez I, Gadea S, Vidal J, Guillen H, Piazza F, Fàbregas A, Rios G. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37004905
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Exposure to childhood maltreatment (CM) increases the risk of psychiatric morbidity in youths. The new Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD) diagnosis captures the heterogeneity and complexity of clinical outcomes observed in youths exposed to CM. This study explores CPTSD symptomatology and its association with clinical outcomes, considering the impact of CM subtypes and age of exposure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Age of CM exposure; Childhood maltreatment (CM); Complex PTSD (CPTSD); Subtypes of CM; Youth psychopathology