Spiegelhalter M, Scantlebury S, Heyward O, Hendricks S, Cummins C, Gardner AJ, Halkier M, McLeod S, Phillips G, Owen C, Jones B. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsams.2023.03.003

37005119

OBJECTIVES: Identify the frequency, propensity, and factors related to tackle events which result in contact with the head in elite-level women's rugby league.

DESIGN: Prospective video analysis study.

METHODS: Video footage from 59 Women's Super League matches were analysed (n = 14,378 tackle events). All tackle events were coded as no head contact or head contact. Other independent variables included: area contacting head, impacted player, concussion outcome, penalty outcome, round of competition, time in match and team standard.

RESULTS: There were 83.0 ± 20.0 (propensity 304.0/1000 tackle events) head contacts per match. The propensity of head contact was significantly greater for the tackler than ball-carrier (178.5 vs. 125.7/1000 tackle events; incident rate ratio 1.42, 95 % confidence interval 1.34 to 1.50). Head contacts occurring from an arm, shoulder, and head occurred significantly more than any other contact type. The propensity of concussions was 2.7/1000 head contacts. There was no significant influence of team standard or time in match on the propensity of head contacts.

CONCLUSIONS: The observed head contacts can inform interventions, primarily focusing on the tackler not contacting the ball-carrier's head. The tackler's head should also be appropriately positioned to avoid contact with the ball-carrier's knee (highest propensity for concussion). The findings are consistent with other research in men's rugby. Law modifications and/or enforcement (reducing the number of un-penalised head contacts), concurrent with coaching interventions (optimising head placement or reducing the head being contacted) may help minimise head contact risk factors for women's rugby league.


Injury; Female; Contact sport

