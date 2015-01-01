SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hodson G, Prusaczyk E. J. Soc. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00224545.2023.2197775

PMID

37004513

Abstract

In regression analyses predictor variables can suppress the effects of other predictor variables, sometimes even resulting in "flipped" relations relative to their zero-order relations (i.e. negative suppression). Drawing on research examining the relations between religion and prejudice, and between ideology and desiring "tall poppies" (successful people) to fall, we highlight examples where researchers appear to have made inappropriate or confusing interpretations of their findings. We compare these examples to a best practice illustration involving associations between psychopathy and counter-productive work behavior. Finally, we provide practical guidelines for thinking about suppression effects in research programmes.


Language: en

Keywords

best practice; research interpretation; statistical suppression

