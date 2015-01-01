|
Scott JG, Mathews B. Med. J. Aust. 2023; 218(Suppl 6): S3-S4.
Child maltreatment, comprising physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, and exposure to domestic violence, is a serious public health concern. Its causal associations with health risk behaviours, physical illness and mental health problems are well established.1, 2 Despite the enormous burden of disease attributable to child maltreatment in Australia,3 there are significant gaps in our knowledge. Information is lacking on the prevalence of child maltreatment, trends over time, patterns of exposure to multiple forms of maltreatment, and associated health risk behaviours and health outcomes through life.
Mental disorders; Child abuse; Child health; Child welfare