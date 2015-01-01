|
Citation
|
Lawrence DM, Hunt A, Mathews B, Haslam DM, Malacova E, Dunne MP, Erskine HE, Higgins DJ, Finkelhor D, Pacella R, Meinck F, Thomas HJ, Scott JG. Med. J. Aust. 2023; 218(Suppl 6): S34-S39.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37004181
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To estimate associations between all five types of child maltreatment (emotional abuse, neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and exposure to domestic violence) and health risk behaviours and conditions. DESIGN, SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Nationally representative survey of Australian residents aged 16 years and older conducted by computer-assisted telephone interviewing. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Associations between child maltreatment and the following health risk behaviours and conditions: current smoker, binge drinking (at least weekly in past 12 months), cannabis dependence (according to the Cannabis Severity of Dependence Scale), obesity (based on body mass index), self-harm in past 12 months, and suicide attempt in past 12 months.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child abuse; Healthcare disparities; Child welfare; Health status indicators