Citation
Mathews B, Pacella R, Scott JG, Finkelhor D, Meinck F, Higgins DJ, Erskine HE, Thomas HJ, Lawrence DM, Haslam DM, Malacova E, Dunne MP. Med. J. Aust. 2023; 218(Suppl 6): S13-S18.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37004184
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To estimate the prevalence in Australia of each type of child maltreatment; to identify gender- and age group-related differences in prevalence. DESIGN, SETTING: Cross-sectional national survey; mobile telephone interviews using random digit dialling (computer-generated), Australia, 9 April - 11 October 2021. Retrospective self-report data using validated questionnaire (Juvenile Victimisation Questionnaire-R2 Adapted Version (Australian Child Maltreatment Study). PARTICIPANTS: People aged 16 years or more. The target sample size was 8500 respondents: 3500 people aged 16-24 years and 1000 respondents each from five further age groups (25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64, 65 years or more). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Proportions of respondents reporting physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, and exposure to domestic violence to age 18 years, assessed with the Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire-R2 Adapted Version (Australian Child Maltreatment Study), overall and by gender and age group, and weighted to reflect characteristics of the Australian population aged 16 years or more in 2016.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Child abuse; Adolescence; Child health; Child welfare