Citation
Mathews B, Thomas HJ, Scott JG. Med. J. Aust. 2023; 218(Suppl 6): S47-S51.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37004187
Abstract
Some 60 years have passed since scientific awareness of child maltreatment in Australia first stirred.1-4 Since then, in various domains, progress has been made in responding to child maltreatment. Yet, to our society's great cost, we have until now lacked the necessary evidence on its population-wide prevalence and associated health outcomes to inform national prevention policy.
Language: en
Keywords
Child abuse; Adolescence; Mental health policy; Child welfare