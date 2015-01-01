Abstract

Eleven major cannabinoids from each subdivided tissue of drug-type and fiber-type cannabis plants were determined by means of a liquid chromatography quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometry (LC-Q-TOF-MS). The cannabinoids analyzed in this study were tetrahydrocannabinol acid (THCA), Δ(9)-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ(9)-THC), cannabidiol acid (CBDA), cannabidiol (CBD), Δ(8)-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ(8)-THC), cannabinol (CBN), cannabichromene (CBC), cannabidivarin (CBDV), cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), cannabigerol (CBG) and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV). As a result, THCA was detected in the bracts at 28.4 µg/mg, in the buds at 24.8 µg/mg, and in the leaves at 5.1 to 10.5 µg/mg in the drug-type cannabis plant. In addition, Δ(9)-THC, CBGA, CBN, CBG, CBC, and THCV were mainly detected in bracts, buds, and leaves. On the other hand, as for the fiber-type cannabis plant, CBDA was detected in the bracts at 27.5 µg/mg, in the buds at 10.6 µg/mg, and in the leaves at 1.5-3.3 µg/mg. In addition, Δ(9)-THCA, CBD, Δ(9)-THC, CBC, and CBG were mainly detected in bracts, buds, and leaves.

Language: ja