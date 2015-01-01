Abstract

Ten lesions were photographed with an entry-level (HUAWEI P smart 2019), a midrange (Samsung Galaxy S8) and a high range (Apple Iphone XR) smartphone camera and with a digital single-lens camera (DSLC). Images were independently rated by 3 pathologists, based on comparison to the real lesion and "visual impact." Difference of perceptual lightness coordinates between smartphones and the criterion standard (DSLC) was calculated.The highest ranking for adherence to reality was obtained with DSLC, while the highest ranking for visual impact was obtained with the Iphone. The color representation better reflecting the criterion standard (DSLC) was obtained for the entry-level smartphone.All the devices allow to assess the general features (ie, the color, the shape, and the main characteristics) of an injury during a forensic autopsy. However, results might be different when photos are obtained in suboptimal, such as low-light, conditions. Moreover, images acquired through a smartphone camera might be unsuitable for later image exploitation, such as enlargement of a portion of the image to magnification of a detail, which seemed not relevant when the photo was shot. Only a raw image, acquired using a dedicated camera and deactivating images manipulation software, might allow the preservation of the true data.

