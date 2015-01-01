|
Citation
|
Indharty RS, Siahaan AMP, Rosarina, Susanto M, Tandean S, Risfandi M. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(3): 365-373.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37008175
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Concussion is a common complaint among adult and adolescent athletes around the world and poses a safety risk in competitive, recreational, and noncontact sports. It is estimated that concussions occur at a rate of 0.5 per 1000 playing hours; however, the precision of this estimate is uncertain due to variations in the interpretation and reporting of concussions. Athletes with a history of concussions are more likely to sustain additional concussions, which can result in cognitive decline, depression, and early degenerative change. In order to lessen the likelihood of future difficulties, this study compiles the research on preventing sports-related concussion in soccer and presents a summary of the findings. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We performed a literature search on PubMed, EBSCO (Elton B. Stephens Company), DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals), and Cochrane for the past 20 years. The search strategy was using Boolean terms based on any of the search terms of sports-related-concussion, soccer, and prevention. The studies were included based on inclusion and exclusion criteria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; soccer; recommendation; sports-related-concussion