Abstract

Concussion is a common complaint among adult and adolescent athletes around the world and poses a safety risk in competitive, recreational, and noncontact sports. It is estimated that concussions occur at a rate of 0.5 per 1000 playing hours; however, the precision of this estimate is uncertain due to variations in the interpretation and reporting of concussions. Athletes with a history of concussions are more likely to sustain additional concussions, which can result in cognitive decline, depression, and early degenerative change. In order to lessen the likelihood of future difficulties, this study compiles the research on preventing sports-related concussion in soccer and presents a summary of the findings. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We performed a literature search on PubMed, EBSCO (Elton B. Stephens Company), DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals), and Cochrane for the past 20 years. The search strategy was using Boolean terms based on any of the search terms of sports-related-concussion, soccer, and prevention. The studies were included based on inclusion and exclusion criteria.



RESULTS: This research identified three systematic reviews, seven literature reviews, five cross-sectional studies, one randomized controlled trial, three prospective studies, and one retrospective study. As concussion prevention measures in soccer, several strategies can be implemented, including concussion education, rule/regulation changes, proper heading technique, behavioral skills training, vision training to improve sensory and anticipation, the use of supplements to prevent severe concussion and accelerate recovery, as well as prevention in youth sports and head impact detection.



CONCLUSION: Good education, good technique, good training, and a good strengthening program can be implemented to prevent concussions in soccer. To determine the relationship between prevention and concussion, however, additional research is required.

Language: en