Citation
Nguyen TNM, Disabato DJ, Gunstad J, Delahanty DL, George R, Muakkassa F, Mallat AF, Coifman KG. Anxiety Stress Coping 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37012026
Abstract
BACKGROUND: It is unclear if protective childhood experiences (PCEs), like emotional support and economic stability, exert influence on adulthood adjustment. Prior research suggests PCEs can promote childhood resilience through increased social connection. In contrast, research has demonstrated potential life-long negative impacts of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on psychological health. This study examined the role of PCEs and ACEs in psychological symptoms following potentially traumatic events (PTE) in adults.
Keywords
trauma; : Childhood experiences; adult adjustment; aversive; protective