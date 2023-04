Abstract

A doubling of deaths from alcohol related injuries in Australia in 10 years has prompted calls for stronger action by all levels of government to prevent harms from alcohol.



A report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has found that between 2010-11 and 2019-20 age standardised deaths increased from 4.8 to 9.7 per 100 000 people.1



Commenting on the findings Caterina Giorgi, chief executive of the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE), said, "Governments across Australia need to be doing more to prevent the significant harms from alcohol, including injury and death."



According to the report, 1946 deaths …

