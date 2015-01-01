Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the patterns and trends of suspected suicides and suicide attempts involving antipsychotic or sedative-hypnotic medications reported to United States poison centers.



METHODS: Data from the National Poison Data System for 2000 through 2021 were retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS: There were 972,975 suspected suicides and suicide attempts with antipsychotics or sedative-hypnotics ranked as the primary substance reported to poison centers from 2000-2021, averaging 44,226 cases annually. Most (85.6%) cases occurred among individuals >19 years old, females accounted for 63.5% of cases, and 51.8% were single-substance exposures. The rate of reported exposures per 100,000 United States population increased significantly from 27.2 in 2000 to 49.1 in 2008 (P < 0.0001), then plateaued to 49.6 in 2016 (P = 0.1497), followed by a significant decrease to 38.7 in 2021 (P < 0.0001). Individuals 13-19 years old demonstrated the greatest increase in rate from 28.4 in 2000 to 79.6 in 2021 (P < 0.0001). Approximately half (48.8%) of primary substance exposures were benzodiazepines, followed by antipsychotic medications (36.7%) and other types of sedative/hypnotic/anti-anxiety or antipsychotic medications (14.6%). Most primary substance exposures were admitted to a critical care or non-critical care unit (43.3%) or directly to a psychiatric facility (27.9%), and 36.1% were associated with in a serious medical outcome, including 1,330 deaths. Individuals >49 years old were more likely to experience a serious medical outcome (relative risk = 1.25, 95% CI: 1.24-1.26), including death (relative risk = 3.06, 95% CI: 2.74-3.41), or be admitted to a critical care or non-critical care unit (relative risk = 1.24, 95% CI: 1.23-1.24) than younger individuals.



CONCLUSIONS: Suspected suicides and suicide attempts involving antipsychotic or sedative-hypnotic medications increased during the 22-year study period, especially among individuals 13-19 years old, and these cases often had severe clinical consequences. Based on the characteristics and trends identified in this study, increased prevention efforts are warranted to help prevent these suspected suicides and suicide attempts.

