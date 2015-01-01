Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Analyse factors associated with dental trauma in 12-year-old adolescents.



METHODS: An epidemiological survey was carried out in the five largest cities in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. Data on traumatic dental injuries (TDI) based on the World Health Organization (WHO), sociodemographic characteristics and individual clinical and behavioural characteristics in 615 adolescents were collected. Univariate and adjusted multilevel logistic regressions were performed to test the association of dental trauma with behavioural and sociodemographic factors. The study was approved by the Ethics Committee (CAAE number 85647518.4.0000.0021).



RESULTS: The prevalence of TDI at 12 years was 3.4% (95% CI 1.8; 6.4). In the adjusted models, clinical characteristics of adolescents such as overjet >3 mm (OR = 1.51 [95% CI 1.00; 2.41]) were associated with trauma. Sociodemographic characteristics such as female sex (OR = 0.13 [95% CI 0.07; 0.25]), income above the poverty level (OR = 0.34 [95% CI 0.15; 0.78]), who declared themselves white (OR = 0.23 [95% CI 0.11; 0.47]) and with sedentary behaviour (OR = 0.69 [95% CI 0.59; 0.80]) were associated with trauma, as protective factors.



CONCLUSION: Sociodemographic, behavioural and individual clinical characteristics were associated with TDI in adolescents. Oral health teams should focus on the most vulnerable groups, encouraging the use of mouthguards and access to treatment services.

