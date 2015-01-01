|
Citation
|
Gamboa L, Lafuente AS, Morera-Herreras T, Garcia M, Aguirre C, Lertxundi U. Eur. J. Clin. Pharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37009927
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The frequency and intensity of heat waves have increased and will keep increasing. This meteorological phenomenon, which is considered one of the most dangerous, can affect the entire population, but certain populations are at greater risk. Concretely, elderly people are more prompt to suffer from chronic diseases and therefore to be on medication that can interact with the different temperature-regulating systems of the body. So far, there are no published studies that have analyzed pharmacovigilance databases to characterize the association between specific pharmaceuticals and heat-related adverse reactions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Climate change; Heat waves; Pharmaceuticals; Pharmacovigilance; Thermoregulation