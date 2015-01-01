|
Citation
|
Oda S, Takechi K, Hirai S, Takatori S, Otsuka T. Eur. J. Clin. Pharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37010536
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Although hypnotic drug use is a known risk factor for falls, few reports have analyzed fall risk associated with individual hypnotic drugs after adjusting for confounding factors. While it is recommended that benzodiazepine receptor agonists not be prescribed for older adults, it is unknown whether melatonin receptor agonists and orexin receptor antagonists are safe in this population. Here, we aimed to assess the influence of various hypnotic drugs on fall risk in older patients admitted to acute care hospitals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Older patients; Fall; Advanced recurrent malignancies; Benzodiazepine receptor agonists; Hypnotic drugs