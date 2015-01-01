|
Citation
|
Luo S, Ban Y, Qiu T, Liu C. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1074476.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37008878
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This study investigated the effects of stress on school bullying behaviors among middle school students, and the moderating role of gender and grade level in this relationship. To this end, the Olweus Child Bullying Questionnaire (OBVQ) secondary school version of the child bullying questionnaire and the stressor scale for secondary school students were used to survey 3,566 secondary school students in Guizhou Province, and the data were statistically analyzed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; stress; secondary school students; grade level; school bullying behavior