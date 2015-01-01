|
De Sousa D, Paradis A, Fernet M, Couture S, Fortin A. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37005707
INTRODUCTION: First dating relationships can elicit intense emotions that youth may attempt to alleviate by using control tactics that negatively impact the quality of their relationship and their partner's well-being. Despite the breadth of research on dating violence, studies examining control tactics in youth relationships are limited. The current qualitative study documented control tactics from the perspective of youth who are currently in dating relationships.
adolescents; dating violence; qualitative analysis; control; emerging adults; manipulation