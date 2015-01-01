Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concussions are a significant health issue for children and youth. After a concussion diagnosis, follow-up visits with a health care provider are important for reassessment, continued management, and further education.



OBJECTIVE: This review aimed to synthesize and analyse the current state of the literature on follow-up visits of children with a concussive injury and examine the factors associated with follow-up visits.



METHODS: An integrative review was conducted based on Whittemore and Knafl's framework. Databases searched included PubMed, MEDLINE, CINAHL, PsycINFO, and Google Scholar.



RESULTS: Twenty-four articles were reviewed. We identified follow-up visit rates, timing to a first follow-up visit, and factors associated with follow-up visits as common themes. Follow-up visit rates ranged widely, from 13.2 to 99.5%, but time to the first follow-up visit was only reported in eight studies. Three types of factors were associated with attending a follow-up visit: injury-related factors, individual factors, and health service factors.



CONCLUSION: Concussed children and youth have varying rates of follow-up care after an initial concussion diagnosis, with little known about the timing of this visit. Diverse factors are associated with the first follow-up visit. Further research on follow-up visits after a concussion in this population is warranted.

