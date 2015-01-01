|
Karabey T. Noise Health 2023; 25(116): 65-69.
(Copyright © 2023, Noise Research Network, University College London)
37006117
PURPOSE: Exposure to noise has been related to aggressive behavior. As hospital noise may affect nursing students' psycho-physiological health due to their inexperience, it ;1;is important to investigate possible violent tendencies among them. Since no similar research has been found in the literature, a study has been conducted to investigate the relationship between noise sensitivity and violence tendencies among nursing students.
Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence; Smoking; Hospital; violence; Surveys and Questionnaires; noise; *Students, Nursing; nursing student