Abstract

Although the long-term harms associated with vaping remain largely unknown, there have been numerous accounts of acute vaping-related injuries in the paediatric population. The study of vaping-related injuries is an important yet challenging undertaking, complicated by a lack of appropriate reporting mechanisms and the absence of consensus on definitions and diagnostic codes. We discuss the results of a 12-month national cross-sectional study from the Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program conducted in 2021-2022 and situate these results within the broader context of other Canadian surveillance and reporting mechanisms. Fewer than five cases of vaping-associated injuries were reported, contrasting with previous surveys which had revealed much higher case numbers. Hypotheses for the low case numbers include decreased exposure to vaping in the context of COVID-19, changes in vaping products, increases in public awareness of vaping-related harms, as well as recent modifications in policies related to vaping product marketing and sales. There is a great need for a multi-pronged surveillance approach leveraging multiple data sources, including self-reported provider and consumer data, as well as administrative data to help inform clinicians and policymakers on how to prevent vaping-associated injuries among youth.

Language: en