Citation
Yin Q, Wilks CR. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 323: e115178.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37012190
Abstract
The current study examined the potential bi-directional associations between urges to die by suicide and to use alcohol or drugs as well as sadness and anger in relation to these urges. Forty individuals with suicidal thoughts, binge drinking behaviors, and emotion regulation difficulties, who were recruited for a clinical trial of internet-delivered Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills training, completed daily diaries on suicide and substance use urges and emotions over twenty-one days.
Language: en
Keywords
Anger; Daily assessment; Sadness; Substance use urges; Suicide urges