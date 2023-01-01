Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual assault is associated with high risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and PTSD often co-occurs with alcohol misuse. Most sexual assault survivors do not access early preventative interventions for such conditions. App-based interventions are a promising means to extend the reach of early interventions and thereby reduce risk of chronic PTSD and alcohol misuse.



METHOD: This study was a pilot randomized clinical trial of an app-based early intervention with phone coaching (THRIVE) for survivors of past-10-week sexual assault (NCT#: NCT03703258). Intended active components of the THRIVE app are daily cognitive restructuring, daily activity scheduling, and as-needed relationally focused exercises, supported by coaching calls. Forty-one adult female survivors of recent sexual assault with elevated posttraumatic stress and drinking were randomized to intervention or control (symptom-monitoring app with phone coaching). Participants in both conditions were encouraged to use their respective app for 21 days and completed self-report symptom assessments at baseline, postintervention, and 3-month follow-up.



RESULTS: At 3-month follow-up, the between-group effect size favored intervention for posttraumatic stress (d = -0.70), intoxication frequency (d = -0.62), and drinking hours per week (d = -0.39). More participants evidenced reliable change in intervention versus control for posttraumatic stress (OR = 2.67) and alcohol problems (OR = 3.05) at 3 months.



CONCLUSIONS: The general direction of effects indicates that THRIVE, coupled with coaching, reduces risk for PTSD and alcohol outcomes beyond coached monitoring. These findings suggest that apps like THRIVE may provide an option for early intervention for sexual assault survivors. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

