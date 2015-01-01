SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Roskam JS, Difazio LT, Németh ZH. South. Med. J. 2023; 116(4): e369.

(Copyright © 2023, Southern Medical Association)

10.14423/SMJ.0000000000001540

37011587

We found the review article "Important Advances in Pediatric Injury Prevention" by Monroe et al to be a very helpful and informative read.1 The authors do a noteworthy job of emphasizing the importance of research and education of the general population in preventing pediatric injuries, key efforts that are applicable not only to immediate family members but also to caregivers and especially medical providers. ...


