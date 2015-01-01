|
Citation
|
Cruz WGN, Jesuino TA, Moreno HF, Santos LG, de Almeida AG. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associação de Psiquiatria do Rio Grande do Sul)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37010932
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Yellow September (YS) is a Brazilian suicide prevention campaign implemented in 2015, however, its effectiveness in reducing mortality is still unknown. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This is an ecologically interrupted time series study that analyses the evolution of suicide rates in Brazil between 2011 and 2019 and its association with the implementation of YS at a national level. Data was provided by the Mortality Information System. A segmented interrupted series regression analysis was performed, using a generalized linear Poisson model, with correction for seasonal trends.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brazil; mental health; suicide; mass media; preventive psychiatry