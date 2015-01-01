SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Machado A, Santos A, Matos M. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-2022-0022

37011947

Some victims of interpersonal violence do not acknowledge or label their experience as criminal. This study aims to explore men's experiences as victims of intimate partner violence and identify the key elements that contribute to their (un)acknowledgment and needs. We interviewed 10 Portuguese male victims in heterosexual relationships who requested formal help. A thematic analysis was performed using NVivo 11. Social gender discourses and expectations prevented men from acknowledging their intimate victimization and created barriers to seeking help. Participants struggled to achieve the social status of the victim and to gain access to intervention measures. These findings reflect the invisibility and insufficient social awareness of intimate partner violence against men and enhance our understanding of the need of those men.


Language: en

help-seeking behavior; male victimization; needs; social awareness; treatment barriers

