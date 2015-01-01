|
Kettrey HH, Callahan AM. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)
37011949
Teen dating violence (TDV) is a prevalent problem in the United States. Although research indicates that prevention programs have favorable effects on TDV knowledge/attitudes, there is limited evidence of meaningful effects on behavior. This is important, as researchers often measure the former as a proxy for the latter. The present study uses pre-posttest data from students participating in the Relationship Education Project, a TDV prevention program implemented in 19 middle and high schools in South Carolina, to examine associations between changes in TDV attitudes and TDV behavior.
prevention; attitudes; healthy relationships; teen dating violence