Abstract

Teen dating violence (TDV) is a prevalent problem in the United States. Although research indicates that prevention programs have favorable effects on TDV knowledge/attitudes, there is limited evidence of meaningful effects on behavior. This is important, as researchers often measure the former as a proxy for the latter. The present study uses pre-posttest data from students participating in the Relationship Education Project, a TDV prevention program implemented in 19 middle and high schools in South Carolina, to examine associations between changes in TDV attitudes and TDV behavior.



FINDINGS indicate favorable changes in attitudes toward controlling and supportive dating behaviors were associated with lower incidents of some TDV behaviors. Implications for measuring TDV program effects and preventing TDV by fostering attitude change are discussed.

