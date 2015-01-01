Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: To investigate the e!ect of physical training sessions on health and psycho-emotional state of managers of law enforcement agencies.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: The research was conducted in 2019-2021. The research involved 155 managers of law enforcement agencies (men) of different age groups. Research methods: analysis and synthesis of literature, pedagogical observation, testing, methods of mathematical statistics, including correlation analysis (Pearson's correlation coefficient was used).



RESULTS: Results: An insufficient level of general physical #tness of managers of law enforcement agencies of all age groups was revealed. The worst level was found among managers of older age groups. Among physical qualities, the worst level was found in the development of endurance. A reliable relationship between the indicators of health and psycho-emotional state of managers of law enforcement agencies and the level of their general physical #tness was revealed. The highest correlation coefficients of these.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: It was established that the use of general physical training with the predominant use of endurance and strength exercises, taking into account the age of managers of law enforcement agencies is the direction of solving the problem of promoting health, improving indicators of psycho-emotional state and professional activities of managers of law enforcement agencies.

