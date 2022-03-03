Abstract

Esfenvalerate is a kind of commonly used highly effective pyrethroid insecticide. It is common for people who are poisoned by contact or misuse, but rarely reported for people who are poisoned by intramuscular injection. This paper reports a case of intramuscular injection of esfenvalerate in the Department of Infection, West China Hospital of Sichuan University in November 2021. The patient was intramuscularly injected with about 20 ml of esfenvalerate, inducing the sense of swelling and tingling, degeneration and necrosis of striated muscle tissue at the injection site, also liver function damage and other manifestations. The patient was discharged from hospital after rehydration, accelerating poison metabolism, anti-infection, liver protection and local puncture.

Language: zh