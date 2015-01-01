|
Citation
|
Dormosh N, Schut MC, Heymans MW, Maarsingh O, Bouman J, van der Velde N, Abu-Hanna A. Age Ageing 2023; 52(4).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37014000
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls in older people are common and morbid. Prediction models can help identifying individuals at higher fall risk. Electronic health records (EHR) offer an opportunity to develop automated prediction tools that may help to identify fall-prone individuals and lower clinical workload. However, existing models primarily utilise structured EHR data and neglect information in unstructured data. Using machine learning and natural language processing (NLP), we aimed to examine the predictive performance provided by unstructured clinical notes, and their incremental performance over structured data to predict falls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Logistic Models; older people; accidental falls; natural language processing; Accidental Falls/prevention & control; electronic health records; *General Practitioners; *Natural Language Processing; Electronic Health Records; fall prediction; free text; topic modelling