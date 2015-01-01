Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to identify baseline demographic and clinical factors associated with higher scores on the Reasons for Living Inventory for Adolescents (RFL-A) at baseline and over follow-up.



METHOD: Using data from a pilot clinical trial of a brief intervention for suicidal youth transitioning from inpatient to outpatient, we identified univariate associations of baseline characteristics with RFL-A and used regression to identify the most parsimonious subset of these variables. Finally, we examined to what extent changes in these characteristics over time were related to changes in RFL-A.



RESULTS: Univariate analyses found that better external functional emotion regulation and social support were associated with higher RFL-A scores; more self-reported depression, internal dysfunctional emotion regulation, sleep disturbance, anxiety, and distress tolerance were associated with lower RFL-A scores. Multiple linear regression identified internal dysfunctional emotion regulation and external functional emotion regulation as the most parsimonious set of characteristics associated with RFL-A. Improvement in internal emotion regulation, sleep, and depression were related to improvements in RFL-A over time.



CONCLUSION: Our findings indicate that emotion regulation-specifically maladaptive internal strategies and use of external resources-is strongly associated with RFL-A. Improvements in internal emotion regulation (r = 0.57), sleep (r = -0.45), and depression (r = -0.34) were related to increases in RFL-A.HIGHLIGHTSIn the literature, greater reasons for living are associated with lower risk for future suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.The most salient correlate of concurrent and future lower RFL-A was dysfunctional internal emotion regulation. Improved sleep and decreases in depression were correlated with increases in RFL-A.

