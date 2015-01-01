|
Citation
Lieberman A, Parish EM, Depp CA, Harvey PD, Pinkham AE, Joiner TE. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37013824
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Individuals with schizophrenia are at increased risk for suicide, and the Demoralization Hypothesis states that non-delusional awareness of one's social, cognitive, or occupational deterioration elicits depression and hopelessness. Both depression and hopelessness are established risk factors for suicide and are features of schizophrenia. The present study investigated whether insight into one's schizophrenia yields suicidal ideation, specifically by way of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness, which are constructs related to demoralization and measured by the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ).
Language: en
Keywords
thwarted belongingness; Cognition; perceived burdensomeness; hopelessness; insight