|
Citation
|
Idland S, Kramer-Johansen J, Bakke HK, Hjortdahl M. BMC Emerg. Med. 2023; 23(1): e39.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37013526
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Injuries are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Bystanders at the scene can perform first aid measures before the arrival of health services. The quality of first aid measures likely affects patient outcome. However, scientific evidence on its effect on patient outcome is limited. To properly assess bystander first aid quality, measure effect, and facilitate improvement, validated assessment tools are needed. The purpose of this study was to develop and validate a First Aid Quality Assessment (FAQA) tool. The FAQA tool focuses on first aid measures for injured patients based on the ABC-principle, as assessed by ambulance personnel arriving on scene.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Injury; Trauma; First aid; Ambulances; *Hypothermia; *First Aid; Bystander; Hemorrhage; Validate