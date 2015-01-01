Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rupture of the pectoralis major (PM) muscle is a rare injury, with increasing incidence over the last decades, mainly due to participation in weightlifting and contact sports. Surgical management of PM injuries has been related with superior functional outcome, faster return to activities, better cosmesis and higher level of patients' satisfaction. The aim of the study is to present our experience in the management of this rare clinical entity and to correlate the use of anabolic steroids in the occurrence of the injury and the impact of type of injury, method of reconstruction and anabolic steroids on the post-operative outcome. CASES: We present a series of six male bodybuilding athletes who sustained PM rupture during weightlifting. We recorded the location & type of injury, the history and type of anabolic steroids use, the method of repair and the post-operative outcome. TREATMENT AND OUTCOMES: The mean follow-up period was 16 (12-24) months. All patients treated surgically had excellent results according to Bak criteria and returned to full activity within 5.4 (5-7) months following surgical reconstruction. No post-operative complications were recorded, despite the continued use of anabolic steroids, however one patient died from myocardial infarction within a year of surgical treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: PM rupture is an injury with increasing incidence within bodybuilding athletes probably not related to the dominance of the limb. Fixation of the tendon with suture anchors results in excellent clinical outcome and patient's satisfaction postoperatively regardless the chronicity of the repair. Our observations in these cases suggest that anabolic steroids use may contribute to the injury due to an excessive upward adjustment of the athlete's goals in lifting weights and moreover the continuation of administration even in the recovery period does not seem to have a negative effect either on the time or on the level of adequate functional recovery postoperatively.

