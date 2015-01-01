Abstract

BACKGROUND: Longitudinal studies evaluating the negative effects of exposure to interpersonal violence in the adulthood on the mental health of both women and men are scarce. Using longitudinal data, we evaluated the relationship between the last year experience of violence and functional somatic and depressive symptoms at the ages of 30 and 43 among participants (n = 1006; 483 women and 523 men) in the Northern Swedish Cohort. Further, the relationship between cumulative exposure to violence over a decade and mental health symptoms among participants was evaluated.



METHODS: Participants' experience of interpersonal violence and symptoms of functional somatic and depressive symptoms were evaluated with standard questionnaires at the ages of 30 and 43. General linear models were used to evaluate the relationship between the experience of interpersonal violence and mental health symptoms among the participants. The interactions between gender and violence on functional somatic and depressive symptoms were evaluated separately, and models in which the interaction was significant, were split by gender.



RESULTS: We found that the last year experience of violence at the age of 30 was related to current functional somatic symptoms among all participants and depressive symptoms only among men, (β (Adj) for the experience of any violence among men: 0.21; CI: 0.12-0.29; Vs. among women: 0.06; CI: -0.04-0.16, p for interaction = 0.02). At the age of 43, last year experience of violence was related to both functional somatic and depressive symptoms in both genders. Finally, a cumulative relationship between the experience of violence over time and mental health symptoms was observed in all participants.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings revealed that while the relationship between the experience of interpersonal violence and mental health symptoms may differ among men and women and with age, the experience of violence can be negatively related to the mental health in both genders.

Language: en