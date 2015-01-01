|
Ziaei S, Hammarström A. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e637.
37013550
BACKGROUND: Longitudinal studies evaluating the negative effects of exposure to interpersonal violence in the adulthood on the mental health of both women and men are scarce. Using longitudinal data, we evaluated the relationship between the last year experience of violence and functional somatic and depressive symptoms at the ages of 30 and 43 among participants (n = 1006; 483 women and 523 men) in the Northern Swedish Cohort. Further, the relationship between cumulative exposure to violence over a decade and mental health symptoms among participants was evaluated.
Gender; Humans; Female; Male; Violence; Sweden; Mental health; Longitudinal Studies; *Mental Health; Sweden/epidemiology; Longitudinal study; Interpersonal violence; *Mental Disorders/epidemiology