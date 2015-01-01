Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this retrospective study was to evaluate the causes and risk factors of an unplanned second craniotomy in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: A total of 219 patients with TBI who underwent initial unilateral intracranial supratentorial surgery between January 2016 to November 2021 were included. We evaluated the causes of an unplanned second craniotomy in 40 patients, and analyzed the risk factors for a contralateral second craniotomy in 21 patients using a multivariate logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: The most common cause for an unplanned second craniotomy was delayed or enlarged hematoma in the non-operation area (26/40; 65%), followed by recurrent hematoma in the operation area (8/40; 20%), ipsilateral massive cerebral infarction (3/40; 7.5%), diffuse brain swelling (2/40; 5%) and enlarged cerebral contusion (1/40; 2.5%). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that a contralateral craniocerebral injury feature (CCIF) (OR = 13.175), defined on preoperative computerized tomography scanning, was independent risk factor for a contralateral second craniotomy.



CONCLUSIONS: An unplanned second craniotomy in patients with TBI was mainly related to delayed or enlarged hematoma. An increased risk of a contralateral second craniotomy occurs in patients with CCIF.

