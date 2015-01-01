SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fu S, Hou P, Wang G, Wang S. BMC Surg. 2023; 23(1): e78.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12893-023-01977-w

PMID

37016346

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this retrospective study was to evaluate the causes and risk factors of an unplanned second craniotomy in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI).

METHODS: A total of 219 patients with TBI who underwent initial unilateral intracranial supratentorial surgery between January 2016 to November 2021 were included. We evaluated the causes of an unplanned second craniotomy in 40 patients, and analyzed the risk factors for a contralateral second craniotomy in 21 patients using a multivariate logistic regression analysis.

RESULTS: The most common cause for an unplanned second craniotomy was delayed or enlarged hematoma in the non-operation area (26/40; 65%), followed by recurrent hematoma in the operation area (8/40; 20%), ipsilateral massive cerebral infarction (3/40; 7.5%), diffuse brain swelling (2/40; 5%) and enlarged cerebral contusion (1/40; 2.5%). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that a contralateral craniocerebral injury feature (CCIF) (OR = 13.175), defined on preoperative computerized tomography scanning, was independent risk factor for a contralateral second craniotomy.

CONCLUSIONS: An unplanned second craniotomy in patients with TBI was mainly related to delayed or enlarged hematoma. An increased risk of a contralateral second craniotomy occurs in patients with CCIF.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk factor; Traumatic brain injury; Cause analysis; Unplanned second craniotomy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print