Mah JW, Gill H, Doherty M. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37015349
This study explored the feasibility and initial efficacy of a sensorimotor intervention to improve symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Twenty-seven children (ages 8-12 years) with ADHD and their parents participated in an 8-week group intervention based on The Alert Program® for Self-Regulation (AP). Families were taught to recognize child arousal states and to use sensorimotor strategies to manage levels of alertness. Parent and teacher reports of child attention symptoms were collected at baseline, before and after intervention.
Language: en
attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; Alert Program; attention regulation; group intervention; sensorimotor strategies