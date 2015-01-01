Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to determine if exercise-induced vision dysfunction [reduced performance and/or symptom exacerbation on a post-exercise King-Devick (KD) test] in adolescents early after sport-related concussion was associated with increased risk of persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS, recovery >28 days). We used exercise as a provocative maneuver before the KD test, hypothesizing that concussed adolescents with exercise-induced vision dysfunction would be more likely to develop PPCS.



DESIGN: Secondary analysis of data from a multi-center, randomized clinical trial comparing KD test performance before and after the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test in adolescents within 10 days of sport-related concussion who were randomized to aerobic exercise or placebo stretching program. SETTING: Three university-associated sports medicine clinical programs. PARTICIPANTS: Ninety-nine adolescents with sport-related concussion (exercise group: n = 50, 15.3 ± 1 years, 60% M, 22% with PPCS; stretching group: n = 49, 15.9 ± 1 years, 65% M, 35% with PPCS) tested a mean of 6 ± 2 days from injury. INDEPENDENT VARIABLE: King-Devick test performed immediately before and 2 minutes after Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Persistent post-concussive symptoms.



RESULTS: Adolescents who demonstrated exercise-induced vision dysfunction upon initial evaluation developed PPCS at a significantly greater rate when compared with adolescents who did not (71% vs 34%, P < 0.001). Exercise-induced vision dysfunction corresponded to a relative risk of 3.13 for PPCS.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents with exercise-induced vision dysfunction had a 3-fold greater relative risk of developing PPCS than those without exercise-induced vision dysfunction.

Language: en