Citation
Nicola MD, Pepe M, Panaccione I, Moccia L, Janiri L, Sani G. Curr. Neuropharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Bentham Science Publishers)
DOI
PMID
37013426
Abstract
Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) are major public health concerns because of their high prevalence and clinical and functional severity. MDD and AUD commonly co-occur, but effective therapeutic approaches for comorbidity are still scarce. Available evidence on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and tricyclic antidepressants held mixed results, and further pharmacological categories have been less investigated. Trazodone is an approved antidepressant drug for adults and has shown efficacy on symptoms like anxiety and insomnia ob- served in AUD patients as well. Thus, this study aims to evaluate the effect of extended-release trazo- done on clinical and functional features in MDD + AUD subjects.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; comorbidity; antidepressants; alcoholism; personalized medicine.; Trazodone