Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To review the recent literature regarding the epidemiology of injuries in the volleyball athlete across all levels of play and to discuss areas where further studies are needed. RECENT FINDINGS: Injury epidemiology for volleyball at the collegiate and high school level has been supported by a longitudinal injury surveillance program through the NCAA Injury Surveillance System (NCAA ISS) and High School Reporting Information Online (HS RIO) for the past 30 years. The creation of the FIVB Injury Surveillance System (FIVB ISS) in 2010 shows promise in advancing the literature on the injury at the professional level, and further studies on beach volleyball injuries are needed. Overall, injury patterns in volleyball in the past decade showed similar distribution to prior studies, but the rate of injury may be decreasing. Common injuries in volleyball include ankle sprains, patellar tendinopathy, finger and thumb sprains, overuse injuries of the shoulder, and concussions. Injury surveillance from the NCAA has demonstrated injury trends at the collegiate level, but further longitudinal studies are needed to evaluate injury at the professional level and for beach volleyball to help develop injury prevention strategy.

