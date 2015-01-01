Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Within the scope of our study, it was conducted to examine kinesiophobia and fear of falling in elderly individuals staying in nursing homes.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Our study was conducted with 175 elderly individuals who stayed in nursing homes affiliated with the Ministry of Family and Social Policies in Ankara, Bolu, and Düzce provinces between January 2021 and April 2021. After the demographic information was obtained, the anxiety/fear of falling was evaluated with the Falls Efficacy Scale International (FES-I), kinesiophobia with the Tampa Kinesiophobia Scale, and the depression levels with the Beck Depression Scale.



RESULTS: A significant correlation was found between depression levels (p=0.023). A significant correlation was found between the anxiety/fear of falling and the number of chronic diseases, increasing age, female gender, and assistive device use (p=0.011). While there was a significant correlation between having a chronic illness, increasing age, the use of assistive devices, the presence of falls, and kinesiophobia, a significant negative correlation was found with physical activity (p=0.033).



CONCLUSIONS: As a result, while falling individuals had an increased kinesiophobia, it was observed that individuals with increased kinesiophobia had more anxiety/fear of falling, and individuals with this condition had higher levels of depression.

