Kyaw KWY, Platt L, Bijl M, Rathod SD, Naing AY, Roberts B. Harm Reduct. J. 2023; 20(1): e45.
37013591
BACKGROUND: Evidence on the social determinants of mental health conditions and violence among people who inject or use drugs (PWUD) is limited, particularly in conflict-affected countries. We estimated the prevalence of symptoms of anxiety or depression and experience of emotional or physical violence among PWUD in Kachin State in Myanmar and examined their association with structural determinants, focusing on types of past migration (migration for any reason, economic or forced displacement). MATERIALS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted among PWUD attending a harm reduction centre between July and November 2021 in Kachin State, Myanmar. We used logistic regression models to measure associations between past migration, economic migration and forced displacement on two outcomes (1) symptoms of anxiety or depression (Patient Health Questionnaire-4) and (2) physical or emotional violence (last 12 months), adjusted for key confounders.
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Physical violence; *Depression/epidemiology; *Anxiety/epidemiology; Conflict-affected; Emotional violence; Forced displacement; Mental health conditions; Myanmar/epidemiology; Violence/psychology