Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents is a growing public health concern, demanding preventive measures, particularly among high school students. Based on social cognitive theory (SCT), self-efficacy coupled with outcome expectations, social support, self-regulation, and behavioral intention, determine the likelihood of engaging in such a behavior. Thus, the present study was to investigate the effect of a SCT-based educational intervention on NSSI prevention in female high school students.



METHODS: This randomized educational intervention trial was conducted on 191 female high school students, aged 15-17 years (15.95 ± 0.59) (viz. 99 individuals in intervention group and 92 controls). Intervention group attended five SCT-based educational intervention sessions concerning NSSI prevention. Data were then collected by three self-administered questionnaires. The first questionnaire was to measure demographic variables and the second one, intermediate outcome measure, was implemented to evaluate SCT constructs. The third questionnaire also measured NSSI (final outcome measure). Data were analyzed using SPSS software v.24.



RESULTS: After controlling the pretest scores, the repeated-measure multivariate analysis of covariance revealed a significant time and group interaction in multivariate (F = 154.8, p < .001) and univariate analysis, which is in favor of the effectiveness of educational intervention on changing the mean scores of NSSI and all SCT constructs. SCT constructs explained 41% of the variance in conforming intention for NSSI prevention (p < .001).



CONCLUSION: The study findings were in favor of effectiveness of an SCT-based educational intervention in intention of preventing NSSI.

