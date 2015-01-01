Abstract

Spirituality/religion (S/R) is clinically relevant to recovery from alcohol use disorders (AUDs)/substance use disorders (SUDs) and also associated with less self-injury; however, the interplay of these factors has not been adequately evaluated. Participants (n = 1443) were culled from a larger study among psychiatric patients. We assessed for S/R using self-report measures, and medical records were reviewed for demographics, clinical diagnoses, psychiatric medications, and self-harm engagement. Self-harm engagement was significantly higher among patients without AUD/SUD. S/R distress was higher among participants with AUD/SUD, but S/R community activity and importance of religion were lower. Interest in discussing S/R in treatment did not significantly differ across patients. Religious affiliation, importance of religion, and belief in God were associated with less self-harm, but effects were not moderated by presence of AUD/SUD. S/R factors are associated with lower self-harm, irrespective of the presence or absence of AUD/SUD. In contrast with clinical lore, S/R may be equally salient to psychiatric patients with AUD/SUD versus other disorders.

