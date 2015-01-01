Abstract

There is no single gold standard test to diagnose sport-related concussion (SRC). Concussion-related exercise intolerance, i.e., inability to exercise to the individual's appropriate level due to exacerbation of concussion-like symptoms, is a frequent finding in athletes early after SRC that has not been systematically evaluated as a diagnostic test of SRC. We performed a systematic review and proportional meta-analysis of studies that evaluated graded exertion testing in athletes after SRC. We also included studies of exertion testing in healthy athletic participants without SRC to assess specificity. Pubmed and Embase were searched in January 2022 for articles published since 2000. Eligible studies included those that performed graded exercise tolerance tests in symptomatic concussed participants (> 90% of subjects SRC, seen within 14 days of injury) at the time of clinical recovery from SRC, in healthy athletes, or both. Study quality was assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale. Twelve articles met inclusion criteria, most of which were of poor methodological quality. The pooled estimate of incidence of exercise intolerance in participants with SRC equated to an estimated sensitivity of 94.4% (95% CI 90.8, 97.2). The pooled estimate of incidence of exercise intolerance in participants without SRC equated to an estimated specificity of 94.6% (95% CI 91.1, 97.3). The results suggest that exercise intolerance measured on systematic testing within 2 weeks of SRC may have excellent sensitivity for helping to rule in the diagnosis of SRC and excellent specificity for helping to rule out SRC. A prospective validation study to determine the sensitivity and specificity of exercise intolerance on graded exertion testing for diagnosing SRC after head injury as the source of symptoms is warranted.

