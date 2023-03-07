Abstract

As the U.S. population ages, the prevalence of late-life depression (LLD) increases. The general assumption that depression is part of normal aging and lack of diagnostic criteria specific to older adults resulted in this condition being underdiagnosed and untreated, leading to serious public health concerns, including high rates of suicide. Because of its complex etiologies, LLD requires careful assessment, especially in older adults from diverse ethnic/racial backgrounds. Suicide risk should be thoroughly assessed, including regular follow ups. Modifiable risks, such as cardiovascular conditions, should be addressed in middle-age populations to prevent LLD. Evidence-based treatment modalities include pharmacological (less effective) and more effective nonpharmacological (i.e., neuromodulation, psychotherapy) approaches. LLD has policy and research implications. Evidence exists of a new impetus to invest federal, state, and local funding for public health programs dedicated to improving the overall health of older adults. Research is needed to measure outcomes of these programs. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, 61(4), 8-11.].

Language: en