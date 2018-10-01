Abstract

OBJECTIVE: From 1 October 2018, the Northern Territory (NT) of Australia, introduced a Minimum Unit Price (MUP) for alcohol of AU$1.30 per standard drink. The MUP was introduced to address the high alcohol consumption rates and harms within the NT. This study aimed to investigate the unique short-term impact of the MUP on alcohol-related assaults across the NT, for the NT overall and separately for four key regions (Darwin and Palmerston, Alice Springs, Katherine, and Tennant Creek); which allowed for the consideration of differences in concurrent alcohol interventions and population (e.g. Alice Springs had Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors (PALIs) introduced on 1 October 2018, while Darwin and Palmerston only had the MUP introduced in this time period). PALIs effectively equate to a police officer being stationed in every off-premise liquor vendor.



METHOD: Using data from January 2013 to September 2019, interrupted time series (ITS) analyses assessed the short-term impact of the MUP on the monthly rate of police-recorded alcohol-related assaults.



RESULTS: A 14% reduction (B=-3.07 [-5.40, -0.74], p <.010) was found for alcohol-related assault offences per 10,000 in Darwin/Palmerston. Significant reductions were also noted in Alice Springs, and the NT overall, although PALIs are likely to have contributed to these reductions in addition to the MUP.



CONCLUSIONS: This short-term impact warrants longer-term follow-up to determine whether the reductions in alcohol-related assaults following the introduction of MUP are maintained, and the extent to which assault rates are influenced by other alcohol-policy interventions in the NT.

