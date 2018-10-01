|
Miller P, Coomber K, Lowen T, Taylor N, Livingston M, Scott D, Buykx P, Mayshak R, Curtis A, Baldwin R, Smith JA, Clifford S, Chikritzhs T. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37014647
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: From 1 October 2018, the Northern Territory (NT) of Australia, introduced a Minimum Unit Price (MUP) for alcohol of AU$1.30 per standard drink. The MUP was introduced to address the high alcohol consumption rates and harms within the NT. This study aimed to investigate the unique short-term impact of the MUP on alcohol-related assaults across the NT, for the NT overall and separately for four key regions (Darwin and Palmerston, Alice Springs, Katherine, and Tennant Creek); which allowed for the consideration of differences in concurrent alcohol interventions and population (e.g. Alice Springs had Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors (PALIs) introduced on 1 October 2018, while Darwin and Palmerston only had the MUP introduced in this time period). PALIs effectively equate to a police officer being stationed in every off-premise liquor vendor.
Keywords
Alcohol; assault; time series analysis; minimum unit price; Northern Territory