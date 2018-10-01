SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Miller P, Coomber K, Lowen T, Taylor N, Livingston M, Scott D, Buykx P, Mayshak R, Curtis A, Baldwin R, Smith JA, Clifford S, Chikritzhs T. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.15288/jsad.22-00128

37014647

OBJECTIVE: From 1 October 2018, the Northern Territory (NT) of Australia, introduced a Minimum Unit Price (MUP) for alcohol of AU$1.30 per standard drink. The MUP was introduced to address the high alcohol consumption rates and harms within the NT. This study aimed to investigate the unique short-term impact of the MUP on alcohol-related assaults across the NT, for the NT overall and separately for four key regions (Darwin and Palmerston, Alice Springs, Katherine, and Tennant Creek); which allowed for the consideration of differences in concurrent alcohol interventions and population (e.g. Alice Springs had Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors (PALIs) introduced on 1 October 2018, while Darwin and Palmerston only had the MUP introduced in this time period). PALIs effectively equate to a police officer being stationed in every off-premise liquor vendor.

METHOD: Using data from January 2013 to September 2019, interrupted time series (ITS) analyses assessed the short-term impact of the MUP on the monthly rate of police-recorded alcohol-related assaults.

RESULTS: A 14% reduction (B=-3.07 [-5.40, -0.74], p <.010) was found for alcohol-related assault offences per 10,000 in Darwin/Palmerston. Significant reductions were also noted in Alice Springs, and the NT overall, although PALIs are likely to have contributed to these reductions in addition to the MUP.

CONCLUSIONS: This short-term impact warrants longer-term follow-up to determine whether the reductions in alcohol-related assaults following the introduction of MUP are maintained, and the extent to which assault rates are influenced by other alcohol-policy interventions in the NT.


Alcohol; assault; time series analysis; minimum unit price; Northern Territory

