|
Citation
|
Maclachlan L, Betnér S, Lind T, Georgelis A, Lõhmus M. Scand. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37014112
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: Rising temperatures lead to milder winters in Scandinavia. In certain regions, this could increase the number of winter days that fluctuate around 0°C (zero crossings). It has been frequently suggested that there is a higher risk of icy conditions during such days, which may lead to a predisposition to falls and road traffic accidents. Here, we examine the association between number of days with zero crossings and the number of hospitalisations and outpatient visits due to falls related to ice or snow or transport accidents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accidents; Climate change; falls; ice; temperature; zero crossing