Watkins LE, Patton SC, DiLillo D. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37014026
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The role of alcohol expectancies and evaluations (i.e., perceived outcomes of drinking and whether these outcomes are desirable) in alcohol-related intimate partner aggression (IPA) has been debated, with some researchers arguing that expectancies fully account for the alcohol-IPA relationship and others suggesting they play a minimal if any role in alcohol-related IPA. In the current study, we examine the impact of expectancies and evaluations on alcohol-related IPA observed in the lab, in order to clarify what impact, if any, alcohol expectancies have on alcohol-related IPA. Consistent with findings from laboratory studies examining general aggression, we expected that individuals who were intoxicated would display greater IPA than individuals who were sober, but that alcohol expectancies and evaluations would be unrelated to in vivo IPA.
Alcohol; intimate partner violence; dating violence; alcohol expectancies; harms to others